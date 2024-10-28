News & Insights

NEO Battery’s New Partnership to Boost EV Batteries

October 28, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has signed a joint development agreement with a Fortune Global 500 chemical company to enhance silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration aims to improve battery durability and performance, potentially revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry. The partnership highlights NEO’s commitment to advancing battery technology and commercializing innovative solutions.

