NEO Battery Materials Partners with OCSiAl for Advanced Anodes

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OCSiAl LLC to use single wall carbon nanotubes in developing high-specification silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration aims to improve battery cycling stability and efficiency, particularly for electric vehicles and electronics, by enhancing the structural and electrochemical properties of the anodes. The partnership highlights the increasing importance of advanced materials in the battery industry and supports NEO’s mission to innovate and reduce the cost of silicon anode materials.

