NEO Battery Joins $20M Recycled Silicon Project

NEO Battery Materials has been selected as a consortium partner in a $20 million project led by the South Korean government to develop recycled silicon-based battery technology. The initiative aims to create high-performance, low-cost silicon anode materials using waste from semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing. This collaboration enhances NEO’s strategic efforts to secure affordable and efficient silicon feedstock for lithium-ion batteries.

