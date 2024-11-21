NEO Battery Joins $20M Recycled Silicon Project

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.
NEO Battery Materials has been selected as a consortium partner in a $20 million project led by the South Korean government to develop recycled silicon-based battery technology. The initiative aims to create high-performance, low-cost silicon anode materials using waste from semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing. This collaboration enhances NEO’s strategic efforts to secure affordable and efficient silicon feedstock for lithium-ion batteries.
