NEO Battery Ensures Stability Amid South Korean Turmoil

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. assures stakeholders that its operations in South Korea remain stable despite recent political turmoil and emergency martial law. The company’s R&D Scale-Up Centre continues to function without disruption, emphasizing the robustness of its ongoing projects. NEO remains committed to advancing its innovative battery materials for the global market.
