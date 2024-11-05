NEM or AGI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Gold sector might want to consider either Newmont Corporation (NEM) or Alamos Gold (AGI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Newmont Corporation and Alamos Gold have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.65, while AGI has a forward P/E of 25.73. We also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AGI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88.

Another notable valuation metric for NEM is its P/B ratio of 1.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AGI has a P/B of 2.76.

Based on these metrics and many more, NEM holds a Value grade of B, while AGI has a Value grade of C.

Both NEM and AGI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NEM is the superior value option right now.

