Nelson Resources: Strategic Shift in Substantial Holdings

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has experienced a significant change in its substantial holdings, as Daniel John Smith increased his voting power from 6.12% to 7.78% through new placements by Bridge The Gap Trading Pty Ltd and Orwellian Investments Pty Ltd. This change reflects a strategic investment boost and could signal potential shifts in company influence and decision-making.

