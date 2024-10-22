News & Insights

Nelson Resources Announces Strategic Moves and Exploration Plans

October 22, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. is making strategic moves to enhance shareholder value, announcing a $2.3 million share placement and appointing a new Non-executive Chairman, Mr. Gernot Abl. The company is actively exploring new project opportunities and advancing its exploration efforts at the Yarri and Fortnum projects, with plans to conduct geological surveys and mapping. These initiatives aim to unlock additional mineral resources and strengthen Nelson’s project portfolio.

