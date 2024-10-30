News & Insights

Nelnet Bank Highlights Quarterly Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Nelnet ( (NNI) ) has shared an update.

Nelnet Bank, a subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc., recently submitted its quarterly financial report to the FDIC, showcasing its performance with assets under $5 billion. This report, available on the FDIC’s website, reflects the bank’s financial health and is not integrated into any securities filings unless explicitly referenced.

Stocks mentioned

NNI

