Nekkar ASA Secures Major Naval Contract in Norway

November 01, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA’s subsidiary, Syncrolift AS, has secured a significant contract with the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency to deliver a state-of-the-art shiplift and ship transfer system to the Haakonsvern Naval base. This NOK 164 million project, designed with a 15-year outlook, strengthens Syncrolift’s position in the global naval market amid growing defense spending. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029, promising long-term operational reliability and visibility.

