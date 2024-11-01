Nekkar ASA Secures Major Naval Contract in Norway

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA’s subsidiary, Syncrolift AS, has secured a significant contract with the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency to deliver a state-of-the-art shiplift and ship transfer system to the Haakonsvern Naval base. This NOK 164 million project, designed with a 15-year outlook, strengthens Syncrolift’s position in the global naval market amid growing defense spending. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029, promising long-term operational reliability and visibility.

