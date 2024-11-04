Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum budget of NOK 100 million by May 2025. This strategic move is managed independently by Pareto Securities, and during the recent week, Nekkar acquired 163,721 shares at an average price of NOK 9.9053 each. The company now holds nearly 2.8% of its own shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

