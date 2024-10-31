Neinor Homes Issues Green Bonds Worth 325 Million Euros

Neinor Homes (ES:HOME) has released an update.

Neinor Homes has announced the issuance of senior secured bonds with a nominal value of 325 million euros, bearing an annual fixed interest rate of 5.875%. The proceeds from these bonds will be allocated to eligible green projects, appealing to environmentally conscious investors. The issuance is set to close on November 8, 2024, and is available to qualified investors only.

For further insights into ES:HOME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.