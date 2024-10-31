News & Insights

Neinor Homes Issues Green Bonds Worth 325 Million Euros

October 31, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Neinor Homes (ES:HOME) has released an update.

Neinor Homes has announced the issuance of senior secured bonds with a nominal value of 325 million euros, bearing an annual fixed interest rate of 5.875%. The proceeds from these bonds will be allocated to eligible green projects, appealing to environmentally conscious investors. The issuance is set to close on November 8, 2024, and is available to qualified investors only.

