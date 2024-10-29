Neinor Homes Issues 300M Euro Bonds for Growth

Neinor Homes (ES:HOME) has released an update.

Neinor Homes announced the issuance of 300 million euros in senior secured bonds, maturing in 2030, to fund corporate activities and repay existing debts. These bonds aim to attract qualified investors and will be traded on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin. This strategic move reflects Neinor’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and explore growth opportunities.

