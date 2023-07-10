Needham Reiterates Perion Network (PERI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perion Network is 39.59. The forecasts range from a low of 31.01 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of 35.50.

The projected annual revenue for Perion Network is 743MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 24.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.38%, an increase of 29.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.28% to 30,681K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,919K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,804K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 40.40% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,607K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 78.04% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,540K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 76.47% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,512K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Perion Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

