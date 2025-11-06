Needham Maintains SiTime (SITM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of SiTime (NasdaqGM:SITM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.42% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SiTime is $268.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.73 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.42% from its latest reported closing price of $341.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is 375MM, an increase of 33.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.30%, an increase of 20.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.75% to 30,925K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,244K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 45.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,019K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 31.16% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 864K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 38.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 792K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 736K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 55.31% over the last quarter.

