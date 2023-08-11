Needham Maintains N-able (NABL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of N-able (NYSE:NABL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for N-able is 15.94. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of 13.43.

The projected annual revenue for N-able is 413MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in N-able. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 11.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABL is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.00% to 129,249K shares. The put/call ratio of NABL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 33.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 9,266K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,266K shares, representing a decrease of 64.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 36.50% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,684K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,512K shares, representing a decrease of 27.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,720K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,481K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 37.95% over the last quarter.

N-able Background Information

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, it makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Its growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. It provides extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale.

