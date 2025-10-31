Needham Maintains Digimarc (DMRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Digimarc (NasdaqGS:DMRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.42% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Digimarc is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 118.42% from its latest reported closing price of $9.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Digimarc is 38MM, an increase of 14.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digimarc. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMRC is 0.40%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 14,436K shares. The put/call ratio of DMRC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altai Capital Management holds 2,769K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 743K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Kimelman & Baird holds 641K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

