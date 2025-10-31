Needham Maintains Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Calix is $68.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is 1,232MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.21%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 70,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,436K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,247K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing an increase of 21.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 73.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 30.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,463K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.