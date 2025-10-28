Needham Maintains Agilysys (AGYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Agilysys (NasdaqGS:AGYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is $132.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of $115.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is 273MM, a decrease of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.34%, an increase of 36.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 38,303K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,339K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 51.22% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 1,193K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,005K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 56.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 817K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 42.27% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 817K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 51.18% over the last quarter.

