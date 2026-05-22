Needham Initiates Coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises (NasdaqCM:EOSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.52% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises is $9.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises is 3,096MM, an increase of 1,826.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 21.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.10%, an increase of 26.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.55% to 223,417K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 14,869K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,270K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 51.20% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,835K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 14,074K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing an increase of 61.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,813K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,206K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 74.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 6,611K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 97.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 714.05% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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