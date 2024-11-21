Needham adds Axsome to Conviction List, removes Blueprint

Needham added Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to the firm’s Conviction List while removing Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). Axsome’s lead asset Auvelity should continue to grow in major depressive disorder, driven by expanded sales and payer coverage, and AXS-05 has two Phase 3 data readouts in Alzheimer’s agitation by the end of 2024 supporting approval the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the firm sees a strong catalyst path over the next 12 months driven by AXS-07’s EMERGE data in migraine and the January 31, 2025, FDA action date. For Blueprint, Needham sees continued momentum in the stock driven by execution on Ayvakit in systemic mastocytosis and initial clinical data for BLU-808.

