Nebius (NBIS): The Neocloud Leader

Nebius Group: A Neocloud Leader

Nebius Group (NBIS) operates a specialized supercomputer rental service built specifically for artificial intelligence. Instead of spending millions of dollars to buy, house, and maintain GPUs, Nebius provides on-demand AI cloud infrastructure. It offers large-scale GPU clusters, custom software, and specialized data center networking to AI startups and enterprise developers. Nebius differentiates itself from the competition by offering a full-stack “neocloud” service. In other words, the Nebius stack is vertically integrated, allowing the company to bring dedicated, high-performance clusters online much faster than the competition.

NVIDIA Partnership Provides an Edge

In March, NVIDIA (NVDA) and Nebius announced a strategic partnership to “scale full-stack AI cloud” to “help meet rapidly growing global demand for high-performance compute.” As part of the partnership, the companies will collaborate on:

· AI factory design and support

· Inference

· AI infrastructure deployment

· Fleet management

Because NVIDIA is the leading global AI company, the partnership is a massive vote of confidence for Nebius. Under the agreement, NVIDIA invested $2 billion for a 9.3% stake in the specialized AI cloud provider – underscoring the fact that NVIDIA has “skin in the game.” The two companies will work to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems by the end of the decade.

Explosive Revenue Growth & a Multi-Year Backlog

Nebius is one of the fastest-growing companies in the fastest-growing industry. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that the company will grow at a blistering 550.63% pace in 2026 and 193.13% in 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Nebius has won several multi-year cloud contracts, with some deals exceeding $1 billion. These lucrative, long-term deals provide Wall Street investors with revenue visibility well into the future.

Nebius is Cash Rich

Unlike most AI infrastructure providers, Nebius has a massive $9 billion cash pile and low debt relative to its AI infrastructure footprint.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS Chart Analysis

On Wall Street, price action is king. NBIS is exhibiting extreme relative strength versus its peers. For example, NBIS is up 305% over the past year while industry-group peer CoreWeave (CRWV) is down 21%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS shares are forming a bullish double-bottom base structure. The current pattern is particularly bullish because the second trough undercut the first, shaking out weak hands.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Nebius Group enjoys vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, and industry-leading revenue growth visibility. The company is uniquely positioned to dominate the specialized AI cloud ecosystem.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.