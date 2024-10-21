News & Insights

Stocks

Nebius Group Resumes Nasdaq Trading Amid AI Expansion

October 21, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Nebius Group (NBIS) has released an update.

Nebius Group, a technology company specializing in AI infrastructure, announces the resumption of trading for its Class A shares on Nasdaq. With a focus on providing cloud solutions for AI workloads, Nebius Group continues to expand its global presence with R&D hubs in Europe, North America, and Israel. The company also operates distinct brands in data services, edtech, and autonomous vehicles, underscoring its diverse portfolio in the tech industry.

