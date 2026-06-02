NE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of NE's recent stock price of $47.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Noble Corporation plc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when NE shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $54.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NE makes up 6.23% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Symbol: PSCE) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NE).

In Tuesday trading, Noble Corporation plc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further NE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.