NE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $54.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.35.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NE makes up 6.23% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Symbol: PSCE) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NE).
In Tuesday trading, Noble Corporation plc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further NE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.