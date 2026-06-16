NDSN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NDSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $207.08 per share, with $305.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $294.15.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NDSN makes up 5.05% of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (Symbol: FCTE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NDSN).
In Tuesday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
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Further NDSN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.