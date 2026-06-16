NDSN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.82, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $296.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NDSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $207.08 per share, with $305.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $294.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NDSN makes up 5.05% of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (Symbol: FCTE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NDSN).

In Tuesday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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Further NDSN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.