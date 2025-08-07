Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

NCS Multistage (NCSM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NCSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.18, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.83. Over the past year, NCSM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.10 and as low as 8.84, with a median of 11.65.

We should also highlight that NCSM has a P/B ratio of 0.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Over the past 12 months, NCSM's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NCSM has a P/S ratio of 0.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NCSM has a P/CF ratio of 4.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.37. Over the past year, NCSM's P/CF has been as high as 8.09 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 4.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in NCS Multistage's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NCSM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

