NCR Voyix Grants Executive Stock Incentive Awards

November 12, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

An update from NCR Voyix ( (VYX) ) is now available.

NCR Voyix Corporation has granted long-term stock incentive awards to key executives as part of its strategic transformation efforts, including restructuring and leverage reduction. These performance-based restricted stock units (PBRSUs) will vest by 2027 if certain stock price targets are met, incentivizing leaders to drive company growth. The stock must reach specific price thresholds over consecutive trading days within a 3-year period to unlock increasing payout levels, with no accelerated vesting upon executive termination without cause.

