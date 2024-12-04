nCino reports Q3 EPS 21c, consensus 16c

Reports Q3 revenue $138.8M, consensus $137.38M. “We are very pleased with our third quarter results, once again exceeding expectations for both revenues and non-GAAP operating income,” said Pierre Naude, Chairman and CEO at nCino (NCNO). “The team delivered solid execution globally, with over 30 multi-solution deals and more gross bookings from net new customers than the previous two quarters combined. Multi-solution deals continue to show the demand for a true end-to-end platform for financial institutions to onboard customers, open accounts, originate loans and manage the portfolio across multiple business lines. We remain focused on innovation and delivering efficiencies that create real business value, and we’re excited by the strength and expansion we saw in our business this quarter as a result of that reputation.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NCNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.