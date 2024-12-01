News & Insights

nCino price target raised to $49 from $41 at Keefe Bruyette

December 01, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Keefe Bruyette analyst Ryan Tomasello raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $49 from $41 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. With the shares up 39% since early October, the bar has moved higher for nCino to execute on strong second half of the year bookings and accelerate revenue growth in FY2026, the firm says. Keefe Bruyette notes the recent strength in the shares appears partly driven by optimism for a more favorable sales environment for banks under the incoming Trump administration, which it agrees with. With that said, while the firm remains bullish as it believes accelerating revenue growth warrants additional multiple expansion, it also argues that the shares’ recent strength could warrant some near-term profit taking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

