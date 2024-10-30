nCino Expands with Strategic Acquisition of FullCircl

nCino ( (NCNO) ) has provided an update.

nCino, Inc. is set to acquire FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform, for $135 million in cash to enhance client lifecycle management for financial institutions. This strategic move aims to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and accelerate growth by integrating FullCircl’s data capabilities into nCino’s platform. The acquisition will bolster nCino’s offerings across the UK and Europe, promising better client experiences and profitability for banks navigating regulated industries.

See more insights into NCNO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.