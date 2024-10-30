News & Insights

Stocks

nCino Expands with Strategic Acquisition of FullCircl

October 30, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

nCino ( (NCNO) ) has provided an update.

nCino, Inc. is set to acquire FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform, for $135 million in cash to enhance client lifecycle management for financial institutions. This strategic move aims to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and accelerate growth by integrating FullCircl’s data capabilities into nCino’s platform. The acquisition will bolster nCino’s offerings across the UK and Europe, promising better client experiences and profitability for banks navigating regulated industries.

See more insights into NCNO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.