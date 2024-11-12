Nayax cuts FY24 revenue view to $315M-$320M from $325M-$335M

The company said, “Management is modifying revenue guidance to a range of $315 million to $320 million dollars, reflecting 35% growth at the midpoint, on a constant currency basis. This reduction is largely due to the timing of some new product certifications, which we now expect to be completed by the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025. This is a slight adjustment from our prior guidance of $325 million to $335 million dollars.”

