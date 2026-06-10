Nayax CMO sells during a solid double digit run — Execution from here is the story to watch

Key Points

5,000 ordinary shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$322,000.

The transaction represented 22.42% of Sever Michal's direct holdings.

The sale was executed via an option exercise, with all shares acquired and disposed directly.

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Sever Michal, Chief Marketing Officer of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX), reported the exercise of 5,000 stock options and immediate sale of the resulting ordinary shares on May 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$322,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 17,306 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.10 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($64.32); post-transaction value based on May 17, 2026 market close ($63.39).

Key questions

What was the structure of the transaction and does it reflect a change in ownership strategy?

All 5,000 shares were acquired through the exercise of stock options and immediately sold, indicating a liquidity event rather than a discretionary reduction of long-term holdings.

All 5,000 shares were acquired through the exercise of stock options and immediately sold, indicating a liquidity event rather than a discretionary reduction of long-term holdings. How does this activity affect Sever Michal’s overall position in Nayax Ltd?

Direct ownership decreased from 22,306 to 17,306 shares, a reduction of approximately 22.4% of direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative holdings remaining post-transaction.

Direct ownership decreased from 22,306 to 17,306 shares, a reduction of approximately 22.4% of direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative holdings remaining post-transaction. What is the context for transaction sizing and cadence?

Since March, Sever Michal has reduced direct holdings by approximately 5,035 shares, with this disposition representing the vast majority of shares traded in the reporting period.

Since March, Sever Michal has reduced direct holdings by approximately 5,035 shares, with this disposition representing the vast majority of shares traded in the reporting period. How does the sale price compare to recent market prices and company performance?

The weighted average sale price of around $64.32 per share (converted from New Israeli Shekels at the execution date exchange rate) was slightly above the May 15, 2026 market close of $63.39

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.36 billion Revenue (TTM) $426 million Net income (TTM) $29.6 million 1-year price change 43.98%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 10th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

NYAX offers a suite of cashless payment solutions, point-of-sale terminals, telemetry devices, management software, and digital wallet services for unattended and attended retail environments.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of hardware, transaction processing fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services for payment acceptance and remote management.

The company serves operators of vending machines, laundromats, electric vehicle charging stations, kiosks, amusement and ticketing machines, and other unattended retail businesses globally.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech provider specializing in cashless payment platforms and telemetry solutions for the unattended retail sector. The company leverages integrated hardware and software to enable seamless payment acceptance and remote management for machine operators. With a diversified product suite and international reach, Nayax aims to drive digital transformation in automated retail and related verticals.

What this transaction means for investors

Vending operators, EV charging networks, and laundromat chains don't need a bank — they need a platform that handles digital payments, telemetry, and remote management in one stack. That's Nayax's lane, and the 2.8% annual churn rate is the clearest evidence of the moat. Customers aren't leaving. The transaction here is a non-event — just a CMO monetizing vested options into a strong run. Nayax is using AI as a tool, training models on its own operational database to give operators natural-language access to their data — deepening stickiness rather than threatening it. The direct competition is Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), a U.S.-focused rival with less international reach. The larger threat is further out — Adyen (OTC:ADYEY) and Stripe have the capital to move into unattended retail, but rebuilding Nayax's operational layer takes years. At roughly $2 billion market cap, it's also acquirable, I would bet at a premium, by any major payments consolidator that wants a shortcut into global unattended retail. The risk is execution. Five acquisitions in 2025, a push into attended retail and EV charging, and net retention trending down as the customer base matures. The stock has priced in a lot of the good news already. For me this would be a cautious starter position — enough skin in the game to matter if execution holds. What I'd be watching: whether net retention stabilizes above 115%, whether recurring revenue mix keeps climbing, and whether transaction value per device continues to grow. Those three together tell you if the flywheel is still turning.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.