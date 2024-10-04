Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $63.33, demonstrating a -1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The company's stock has climbed by 26.71% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.07, marking a 51.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.37 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, signifying shifts of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower within the past month. Navios Maritime Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.45. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

