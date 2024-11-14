News & Insights

Navios Maritime Partners Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) has released an update.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has announced its 2024 annual meeting of Limited Partners to be held on December 19 in Monaco. Key agenda items include the election of two Class I directors and the ratification of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent auditor. The company encourages all limited partners to participate in the voting process, either in person or by proxy, to ensure their interests are represented.

