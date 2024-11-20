Navigator Holdings Expands Fleet with New Gas Carriers

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Navigator Holdings Ltd., a leading operator of liquefied gas carriers, has expanded its fleet by ordering two additional 48,500 cubic meter liquefied ethylene gas carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. The company now has four new vessels in its pipeline, enhancing its capacity to transport a variety of gas products, including ethylene, ethane, LPG, and ammonia. These newbuilds are expected to bolster Navigator’s role in the global gas supply chain upon delivery in 2027 and 2028.
For further insights into NVGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.