Navigator Holdings Expands Fleet with New Gas Carriers

November 20, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) has released an update.

Navigator Holdings Ltd., a leading operator of liquefied gas carriers, has expanded its fleet by ordering two additional 48,500 cubic meter liquefied ethylene gas carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. The company now has four new vessels in its pipeline, enhancing its capacity to transport a variety of gas products, including ethylene, ethane, LPG, and ammonia. These newbuilds are expected to bolster Navigator’s role in the global gas supply chain upon delivery in 2027 and 2028.

