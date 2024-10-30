Navigator Global Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (AU:NGI) has released an update.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd. has reported a transformative year in FY2024, marked by the acquisition of stakes from Blue Owl, boosting financial results and enabling a record Adjusted EBITDA of $90.5 million, a significant 85% increase from the previous year. The company also announced a leadership change with Stephen Darke taking over as CEO, focusing on expanding global growth initiatives. The Board emphasized its commitment to strong governance and diversification as it navigates continued growth in the alternative asset management sector.

