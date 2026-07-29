Navigating South Korea's AI-Driven Volatility

What is the KOSPI?

KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index) is the major stock market index of South Korea. U.S. Investors can track the KOSPI through the IShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY). Similar to the S&P 500, the KOSPI is a market cap-weighted index that serves as the primary gauge of the South Korean economy. However, unlike the S&P 500 Index, the KOSPI Index has extreme concentration. It is dominated by two major semiconductor giants – Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which just debuted in the United States under the ticker symbol (SKHY). These two companies alone account for roughly 50% of the index.

KOSPI Takes Investors for a Wild Ride in 2026

Because of the KOSPI’s heavy exposure to the AI chip boom and the global artificial intelligence wave, it has been the most watched global index this year. Earlier this year, the AI boom heated up as earnings soared driving the KOSPI into a raging bull market. Meanwhile, retail investors began to pile into leveraged South Korean single stock ETFs and call options, adding fuel to the fire.



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In fact, in the first half of 2026, the EWY ETF more than doubled.



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However, as is often the case, markets tend to take the proverbial stairs up and the elevator down, especially after a parabolic move. Over the past 40 days, the KOSPI has dumped nearly 50% amid rising concerns about Chinese and the unwinding of speculative retail capital.



Image Source: Kobeissiletter

South Korea: Time to Buy the Dip?

The South Korean stock market has been a phenomenal two-way trade for market timers. However, buying the KOSPI extended or shorting it in the hole has been suicide. EWY is currently working on its 5th consecutive red week and has plunged from $220 to below $150. Finally, the stars are aligning for a dip buy EWY for the following reasons:

EWY is Approaching a Technical Confluence Zone

EWY is retreating to the 40-week moving average and the April ignition zone. Typically, confluence areas of this nature offer investors high reward-to-risk buys.



Image Source: TradingView

The AI Supercycle is Not Slowing

SK Hynix and Samsung command the vast majority of the global High-Bandwidth Memory market. Although the price action in these names has been wild, demand for HBM remains firm amid global shortages.

South Korea Announces Plans to Stabilize Markets

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance just held an emergency market review to address the KOSPI’s extreme volatility. The ministry has announced plans to stabilize the market, which typically entails a liquidity infusion. This added liquidity should act as a floor for SK equities.

Bottom line

Investors involved in the South Korean stock market have experienced a rollercoaster-like ride in 2026. With the recent pullback and the fundamental story still intact, the index is poised to bounce.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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