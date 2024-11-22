News & Insights

Navigating Complex Risks: Atkore International’s Challenge in Global Mega Projects

November 22, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Atkore International (ATKR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Atkore International faces significant business risks associated with global mega projects, where the complexity of contracts and the scale of operations can exceed their typical product sales. The integration of their products into interconnected skids for large manufacturing plants and data centers necessitates careful management to avoid substantial warranty and indemnity obligations. These challenges, if not adequately addressed, could materially impact Atkore’s operational results. As such, the company must navigate these risks meticulously to safeguard its financial health.

The average ATKR stock price target is $111.33, implying 30.76% upside potential.

