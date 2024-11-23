News & Insights

Navigating AI Integration: Risks and Challenges for Digi International

November 23, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Digi International (DGII) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Digi International faces significant risks associated with the integration of artificial intelligence into its business processes and offerings. As the AI landscape evolves, the company must navigate complex regulatory and legal challenges while ensuring ethical AI use. Failing to manage these risks could lead to regulatory penalties, reputational damage, or business harm. Additionally, competitors adept at leveraging AI might outpace Digi International, placing it at a competitive disadvantage.

The average DGII stock price target is $34.17, implying 3.70% upside potential.

To learn more about Digi International’s risk factors, click here.

