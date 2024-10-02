Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Flywire

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flywire, revealing an average target of $23.38, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 9.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Flywire by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $34.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flywire's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Flywire's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flywire analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Flywire's Background

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Flywire: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Flywire's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flywire's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLYW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FLYW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.