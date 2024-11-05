Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Asbury Automotive Gr

Analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Gr (NYSE:ABG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $248.0, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 4.79% from the previous average price target of $236.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Asbury Automotive Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $260.00 $265.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $260.00 $240.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $305.00 $310.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $190.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $216.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $230.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $190.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Asbury Automotive Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Asbury Automotive Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asbury Automotive Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Asbury Automotive Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Asbury Automotive Gr: A Closer Look

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates 155 new-vehicle stores and 37 collision centers. Over 70% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products and its own F&I products via Total Care Auto. Asbury operates in 15 states (mostly Texas, the West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast). Asbury store brands include McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Koons in the Washington, D.C. area, and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western US. Asbury generated $14.8 billion of revenue in 2023 and is based in the Atlanta area. The firm targets at least $30 billion of revenue sometime between 2025 and 2030.

Asbury Automotive Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Asbury Automotive Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Asbury Automotive Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asbury Automotive Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Asbury Automotive Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

