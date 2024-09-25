Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Stitch Fix

Analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stitch Fix, revealing an average target of $3.83, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Stitch Fix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $3.50 $4.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $4.00 $4.00 Joseph Parkhill UBS Raises Neutral $3.80 $2.80

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stitch Fix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stitch Fix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stitch Fix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Stitch Fix's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stitch Fix analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Stitch Fix: A Closer Look

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style services for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandise with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types, and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's, and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags, and sells merchandise across various ranges of price points.

Understanding the Numbers: Stitch Fix's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Stitch Fix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.83% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stitch Fix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stitch Fix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stitch Fix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SFIX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SFIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.