Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For DoubleDown Interactive

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DoubleDown Interactive, revealing an average target of $21.06, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.25. Marking an increase of 15.4%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DoubleDown Interactive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $18.00 $16.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.25 $14.75 David Bain B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleDown Interactive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleDown Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DoubleDown Interactive's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoubleDown Interactive's market position.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is the creator of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players. Its market opportunity includes casual gaming globally, which includes slots, puzzles, cards, match three, and other similar games. Within the social casino segment of casual gaming, which includes free-to-play online slots, poker, table games, and bingo. Other games developed by the company are DoubleDown Fort, DoubleDown Classic, and Ellen's Road to Riches. The company has a presence in the international market, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

Financial Insights: DoubleDown Interactive

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoubleDown Interactive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.59% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleDown Interactive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleDown Interactive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleDown Interactive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, DoubleDown Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

