Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Canadian Solar

Analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.07, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $12.28. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.59% increase from the previous average price target of $22.27.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Canadian Solar among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $12.28 $9.10 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $20.00 $17.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $38.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Canadian Solar's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Canadian Solar analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Canadian Solar: A Closer Look

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. Its Recurrent segment primarily comprises solar and battery storage project development and sale, O&M and asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets.

A Deep Dive into Canadian Solar's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Canadian Solar's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Solar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSIQ

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Aug 2021 GLJ Research Downgrades Buy Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for CSIQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.