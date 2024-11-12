Navigating 14 Analyst Ratings For AbbVie

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $213.64, along with a high estimate of $231.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. Marking an increase of 5.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $202.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AbbVie is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $224.00 $231.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $221.00 $212.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $226.00 $215.00 Navin Jacob UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $195.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $231.00 $218.00 Andrew Baum Citigroup Raises Buy $215.00 $170.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $185.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $220.00 $214.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Market Perform $203.00 - Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Navin Jacob UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $185.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $212.00 $200.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Buy $225.00 $195.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $209.00 $196.00

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AbbVie showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, AbbVie faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

