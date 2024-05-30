Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For UDR

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on UDR (NYSE:UDR) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.15, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.16% from the previous average price target of $37.82.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of UDR among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $39.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $39.00 $39.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight $34.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UDR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UDR's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UDR analyst ratings.

Get to Know UDR Better

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UDR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.09% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, UDR adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UDR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.