Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Array Technologies

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.36, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.72%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Array Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Announces Positive $14.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $20.00 - Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $25.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Array Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Array Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Array Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Array Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Array Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Array Technologies

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Array Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Array Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -59.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Array Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARRY

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARRY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.