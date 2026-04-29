NAVER Q1 Operating Income Rises

(RTTNews) - NAVER (035420.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 285.3 billion Korean won, a decline of 32.8% from a year ago. Operating income was 541.8 billion won, up 7.2% from last year.

First quarter sales were 3.24 trillion Korean won, compared to 2.79 trillion won, an increase of 16.3% from a year ago.

Shares of NAVER are currently trading at 2,11,500 Korean won, down 3.86%.

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