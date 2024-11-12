Navarre Minerals Set to Rebrand as Aureka on ASX

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited, soon to be renamed Aureka, is set to resume trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a delayed settlement scheduled until November 14. The company, known for its mineral exploration activities, underscores its commitment to maintaining transparency with investors while navigating the complexities of the market. Investors should keep an eye on the company’s developments as it transitions under a new name and continues its growth trajectory.

