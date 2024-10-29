Navarre Minerals Expands Proposed Convertible Debt Issue

News & Insights

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced an increase in the size of its proposed Convertible Debt issue, now amounting to 2,200,006. This update may attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector. The adjustment marks a notable shift in the company’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its market position.

