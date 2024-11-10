Navarre Minerals Completes Recapitalisation, Eyes Operational Growth

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully completed a recapitalisation, raising $6 million and converting debt into shares, paving the way for the reinstatement of its securities on the ASX. With a restructured board and a focus on its ground operations, the company aims to drive shareholder value through its diverse portfolio of gold exploration projects in Victoria. The move signals renewed confidence in its growth prospects and operational focus.

